NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has officially taken over downtown Nashville. If you couldn’t see all the cars lined up down Broadway, you could definitely hear them this evening at the pitstop challenge.
"These guys are like football players," professional race driver Santino Ferrucci told News 4. "So, they train all day long this is all they do. So having them have a six and a half second stop versus an eight second stop, a second and a half on the track to make up, that’s the difference between maybe four or five positions."
"To change four tires and to jack the car up and there are six people that do it and typically during the race you have 18 to 20 gallons of fuel in less than six seconds is pretty insane," Scott Dixon, professional race driver, told News 4.
The evening also featured the pedal cars for the kids replacing the pedal tavern’s downtown, temporarily.
"I was like oh my gosh when I got first place," Jett Sheridan told News 4 after the win. "The one reason I am most happy about it is that I was on two wheels, I mean actually two wheels."
"We’ve been training for the last week and a half to two weeks working on some passing maneuvers and getting his leg strength built up," Robbie Allison said of his son Theo and his pedal car win.
Thursday new IndyCar fans on Broadway got a chance to see these cars up close in person even getting a chance to touch them. They won’t have that opportunity on Sunday with these cars going upwards of 230 miles per hour.
