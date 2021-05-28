NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is a wrap for COVI19 vaccines at the Nashville Music City Center. Friday was the last day that location was used as a mass vaccination site.

“We are closing down shop here at Music City Center,” said Laura Varnier, the Director of Nursing for Metro Public Health Department. “We are feeling like we’re in a really good place where the vaccine is more available in other areas around town. Different pharmacies,” she added.

Friday at 4pm, Music City Center gave its last covid19 vaccine shots. It was the last day for people like Anthony Murrill to get the second dose of the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine at Music City Center.

“It went fine. I had no effects with the first one. hoping the second one goes the same,” said

Anthony Murrill received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “There was no line. I walked in and got served immediately. Not even one minute did I have to wait,” he added.

“We are at a point where we don’t need this large of a facility. We are so glad to be able to transition to that point,” said Varnier.

Health Officials say about 117,000 vaccines have been given at Music City Center.

“That was nice of the city to do that; the mayor to do that. People should have taken advantage of it because that auditorium is so big,” said Murrill.

From when vaccinations at Music City Center up until this point, Health officials say it’s been steady but have seen quite a decline in people coming by for their shot.

“We’ve seen anywhere from 200 to 300 hundred a day instead of our typical thousands,’ said Varnier. “We are not at the 70% herd immunity that we were hoping for. “We still need to get a whole bunch more people vaccinated and we just want to help in that effort,” she added.

News 4 asked where Music City stands currently when it comes to vaccination rates.

“We’re at 36% on fully vaccinated. I want to say we’re about 46% for that first dose. But we still have a lot of work to do but I think a lot of good work has been done,” said Varnier.

Even though COVID-19 vaccines won’t be given at Music City Center anymore, officials say you can still get that important shot in the arm at places like your local pharmacy or visit Metro Public Health for a list of places that offer the vaccines.