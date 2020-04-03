NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Music City Center is well underway to being Nashville's next healthcare facility.
Metro officials have been planning the pop-up facility for weeks. The center will soon be able to house about 1,600 patients directly related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The center will be for COVID-19 positive patients only who need hospital care but not critical care.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers is working on all the details including finding the staff to take care of the patients.
At its worst, the Governor said we could need another 7,000 beds in the state. When News4 asked the United States Army Corps of Engineers which site would be next if the 1,600 beds from the Music City Center wasn't enough. All they would say is it will be announced in the governor's daily updates.
We do know that hotels and dorms across the city volunteered their services if needed.
