NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Health is accepting 500 walk-ins each day to be vaccinated at the Music City Center, however for the second day in a row, under 200 walk-ins showed up for the event.
News 4 asked Metro Health why the turnout was low, and they said there’s really no way to pinpoint it. Monday was the first day, but they only had 139 walk-ins show up. On Tuesday, health officials said 156 walk-ins received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Metro Health officials said one reason could be vaccines are more easily available. Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger and all of these different pharmacies and walk-in clinics that may be closer to home versus driving downtown to get it.
News 4 noticed the average time in and out of Music City Center was about 10 minutes. Metro Health said they would like to see more people take advantage of the walk-in option. But they said we’re not alone in seeing this decline.
“There has been a lot that eagerness to get the shot…just in the past week or so kind of like Memphis and some of these other cities that eagerness as waned a little bit,” Metro Health Dept. Spokesman Brian Todd said
The Music City Center will reopen each day starting at 9 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m.
On Monday, nurses at the MCC clinic gave more than 1,500 vaccinations, according to Metro Health.
