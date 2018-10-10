The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Music City Cares Fund to collect money for those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Click to contribute to the Music City Cares: Hurricane Michael Relief Fund.

Here's how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael news of this coming disaster also brought charities and volunteers to the scene to help with immediate rescues and long-term recovery. You can assist these efforts through this link.

Grants from the Disaster Relief Fund will be made to area nonprofits providing assistance both immediate and long term and 100 percent of donations made will go directly toward recovery efforts.

“At The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we believe that if we can help we should help, and so for the past 27 years we have provided ways to make giving to disaster response easy for both the donor and the recipients,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation, in a news release.

Hurricane Michael makes landfall with 155-mph winds in Florida Panhandle Hurricane Michael has winds just 2 mph shy of being a Category 5 storm.

Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle area as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 155 mph. It is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the U.S. and the only Category 4 hurricane to hit the Florida panhandle.

Michael was the most powerful hurricane to blow ashore on the U.S. mainland since Camille in 1969.

Evacuations spanned 22 counties from the panhandle into north-central Florida.