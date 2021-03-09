NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Midstate company created a way where you can shop 'til you drop, while also helping the community.
The (code)word company gives 30% of its net profit from the sale of all of its apparel to state food banks through the Feeding America Network.
The owners say when they thought of starting a company, they didn't just want to build one, they wanted to build a community by creating quality clothing and accessories that give back.
All shirts are hand printed that provides jobs to those in the communities.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is visiting the owners of this awesome company. He's looking to find out more about their mission of doing good for the community.
To check out (code)word's website, click here.
