NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City celebrated Independence Day with a bang breaking its own attendance record yesterday.

City officials say 350,000 people came out to Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Fourth of July event yesterday.

The new record breaks the last one from 2019 by about 7,000 people.

Nashville makes boom with country’s largest Independence Day celebration NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) Nashville made a bang July 4th, with the largest single-day event in the city’s history.

As well as its attendance record, Nashville held its largest fireworks show in history and it may have been the largest in the country.

This year's fireworks show had more than 65,000 shell and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp believes it's more fireworks than New York had. They say due to the cancelation of fireworks last year, they had extra shells to pop off this year.

Brad Paisley headlined last night's event along with several artists who took to the big stage for the first time since the pandemic.

"It's so refreshing. I feel like we are turning a corner. And its just so cool seeing so many people out here celebrating," Priscilla Block said.

"It feels amazing. Incredibly ecstatic to be here. Maybe this will be the biggest show I’ve ever played. It means a lot to me," Lilly Hiatt said.

Chris Young is set to take the stage on Broadway tonight at 7 p.m. to end Music City's long weekend celebration.