NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin American Mortgage Music Bowl is looking for two singers to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” at this year’s game.
During the month of October, interested applicants can submit a file or link of their acapella performance.
Applications for the national anthem must not exceed 1 minute, 30 seconds while "God Bless America" auditions can be no more than a minute long.
Performers are asked to provide their name, age, email address and contact phone number with their entry.
“We are fortunate to provide this opportunity, in true Music City fashion, to celebrate local singers with the performances of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ and ‘God Bless America’ at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl this year,” said Scott Ramsey, President/CEO of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. “This competition will be a fun and unique way to include local musicians in the game presentation this year.”
The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl will be held on Dec. 30, 2019.
