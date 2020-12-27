Music City Bowl canceled due to positive COVID cases among Missouri players

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Transperfect Music City Bowl has been canceled after an increase in COVID-19 tests among student-athletes, coaches and staff for University of Missouri.
The increase in cases and consultation with local and state health departments means Missouri will not be able to participate in the game, which was scheduled to be played at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30.
“I want to thank the hard work of those involved in helping plan this year’s bowl, which we were prepared to host this week,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl said. “Unfortunately, Missouri’s high positive COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the cancelation of this game. We look forward to planning for 2021.”
Anyone who had tickets to the game should be receiving a refund in seven to 10 days.
