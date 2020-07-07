NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dave Dombrowski is one of the advisors for the group hoping to bring major league baseball to Nashville.
Dombrowski has been an executive with four major league teams, and helped three of them to the world series, winning titles with both the Marlins and the Red Sox.
His involvement, if nothing else, shows how serious the music city baseball group is in trying to make this happen.
"With my background, I've been in baseball for over 40 years and on business side for more than 20 years," Dombrowski said. "Bringing me on board will hopefully compliment their skills."
Dombrowski said they're in the process of finding investors. The group's website said the buy-in expansion fee is north of $1 billion.
News 4 asked Dombrowski if Major League Baseball wants to have a team in Nashville.
"MLB has made no promises to us at this point," Dombrowski said. "However, I do know that many people in the game feel that Nashville is a major league city."
Major League Baseball’s current collective bargaining agreement runs out in December of 2021.
Dombrowski said at that time the league could get serious about possible expansion or relocation.
"You need to start looking at momentum going forward," Dombrowski said. "If the league makes a decision at any point and you're not ready, you could get left behind."
Looking forward, Music City Baseball has stadium renderings for possible site on the east bank of the Cumberland River next to Nissan Stadium.
And while Dombrowski wouldn't commit to a target date, the group says the goal is to have a team playing major league ball in a new stadium by the spring of 2024.
"You're not talking 10 years down the road, but you're talking four to five years down the road, for sure," Dombrowski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.