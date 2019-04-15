A week and a half out from the NFL Draft, Airbnb estimated Nashville will welcome more than 21,000 Airbnb guests alone.
“If we can handle bachelorette parties honestly I think that we can handle NFL fans, Airbnb hostess Marisa Back said Monday. Her four short-term rental properties have been booked for months.
“I was still able to do around 350, close to $400 a night,” she said.
That's triple Back’s regular rate. Airbnb announcing today it estimates its Nashville hosts will earn a combined $5 million in supplemental income
“It's definitely going to be more than what my eight to five job - more than my 40-hour work week's going be able to provide me,” Back laughed. She even talked some non-NFL fans out of paying her prices that weekend. “You know what recommendation probably don't come this weekend. You should come another weekend because it's probably going to be chaotic.”
These are Airbnb’s host safety tips:
- Communicate through the platform instead of offline
- Set clear expectations, like quiet hours
- Getting to know your guests; find out what brings them to Nashville
- Keep safety equipment, like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, handy
