NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Nashville's National Museum of African American Music commemorates Black History Month by offering free admission for visitors on Wednesdays.

Tamar Smithers is now an employee with the museum's public relations department. She was ecstatic about having more people visit the museum this month.

"We love what we have created here, and we just want more people to come to see it," Smithers said.

The Wednesday Free Day is designed to get more people to see and hear this beautiful exhibit and building. What better way to celebrate freedom than with free?

The development and growth of African American Music are displayed at this museum that is now one year old. If you haven't been here, Smithers said it is time to change that.

For more information about the Nashville's National Museum of African American Music, click here. To learn more about the deal, click here. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.