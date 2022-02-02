NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Nashville's National Museum of African American Music commemorates Black History Month by offering free admission for visitors on Wednesdays.
Tamar Smithers is now an employee with the museum's public relations department. She was ecstatic about having more people visit the museum this month.
"We love what we have created here, and we just want more people to come to see it," Smithers said.
The Wednesday Free Day is designed to get more people to see and hear this beautiful exhibit and building. What better way to celebrate freedom than with free?
The development and growth of African American Music are displayed at this museum that is now one year old. If you haven't been here, Smithers said it is time to change that.
For more information about the Nashville's National Museum of African American Music, click here. To learn more about the deal, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.