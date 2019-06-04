NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The chairman of the Tennessee State Museum said he’s not worried about the leaks discovered inside the new facility.
The News4 I-Team first showed pictures of a bucket inside the new museum. It was one of eight leaks discovered there.
The chairman of the museum said the discovery of those leaks isn’t such a bad thing.
“The first six months of this year have had historic rainfall. If you’re ever going to find a leak in the building, that would have been the time,” said Chairman Tom Smith. “So, in a way, that was a good thing because it enabled us to find them and fix them.”
The leaks were revealed in a state audit released last week.
The museum’s audit committee met on Tuesday and voiced renewed concerns that leakers are continuing at the James K. Polk Building where the majority of the artifacts from the museum are being stored.
