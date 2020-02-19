Songs like " Rhinestone Cowboy" "Galveston" and "Wichita LIneman" helped define the career of Country Music singer, and really just American Music Singer Glen Campbell.
He gets his due now with a new Museum in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway.
To see and learn more watch the Terry Bulger visit to the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.