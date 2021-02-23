NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Belmont Bruins are in the final week of their incredible regular season.
They’re 24-1 and 18-0 in the OVC. The Bruins are also ranked 27th in the country in the Associated Press poll.
Point guard Grayson Murphy is a big reason for that. He’s the team leader and do-everything guy. In fact, his Head Coach Casey Alexander liked him so much, he tried to recruit Murphy to Lipscomb when Alexander was the Head Coach for the Bisons.
Murphy chose Belmont, of course, and recalls how he broke the news to Alexander at the time. “He was pretty much like, ‘really? I thought you were coming here when you called,’” says Murphy.
‘That was a tough blow for me personally and for Lipscomb, but I understood it. But, now things have worked out like they have. He's a great kid, great teammate,” recalls Alexander.
This season, Murphy leads the OVC in assists, steals and defensive rebounds.
Remember, he's 6'2", 190 pounds. “The rebounding--we could talk about that all day,” says Alexander.
“And it's not a fluke obviously.”
“I developed that sense for the ball in high school. I played the "four" position on defense so I was put in position where I had to rebound,” adds Murphy.
It's paid off in college.
Earlier in the season against Morehead State the junior also notched the program's first triple-double since going division one.
“It's remarkable what he can do, I don't know how many more time we can say it,” says Alexander.
That's fine by Murphy, who's a guy who lets his play speak for itself.
“I'm always locked in on the game, whether it's trying to see as much as possible other than just talking it through.”
Now he and the Bruins have their sights set on a perfect 20-0 conference finish.
“Even though we've clinched the number one seed, we don't want to look past these two upcoming games,” says Murphy.
“20 wins and an undefeated regular season…it’s one of those things that's not a goal necessarily, but it's right there in front of us,” adds Alexander.
Belmont finishes the season on the road at Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State.
