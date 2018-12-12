A woman comes within feet of death after massive pieces of steel from an 18-wheeler landed on her car.
It happened on I-40 near the Demonbreun Street exit two weeks ago.
Donna Carter was on her way to a doctor's appointment in Nashville.
An 18-wheeler hit this low overpass causing large pieces of steel to topple onto her car and total it. She needs help finding out who was behind the wheel and took off.
"None of this is my fault and it is just pure negligence. Just pure negligence,” Donna Carter said.
Frustrated and upset, Donna Carter wants answers. The Murfreesboro woman on disability didn't plan on buying a new car anytime soon.
"I called her Hilda the Honda and I loved her. I mean I've never had a car that long and I loved not having a car payment,” Carter said.
Her life changed two weeks ago on I-40 near the Demonbreun Street exit.
Industrial equipment from a white flatbed trailer flew off when it went underneath a low overpass.
"It took the front end completely off my car. I was stopped dead. The police officer said that had it hit my windshield or the top of my car, it would have killed me,” Carter said.
Carter saw News4’s story and contacted us hoping someone got a good look at the semi. So far, police have not caught the driver who took off.
"I really don't know how you're sleeping at night knowing what you did and if you don't, you know you did something wrong because you didn't stop,” Carter said.
Carter still has some pain and soreness. Bottom line, she wants the driver of the 18-wheeler to be held responsible.
"I just want to be made whole. That's all,” Carter said.
Carter told News4 several people pulled off on the side of the road to help her until first responders arrived.
She’s renting a car while she waits on a check from her insurance company to buy a new car.
