MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Authorities in Murfreesboro are investigating after a woman was shot while driving on Veterans Parkway Thursday morning.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the woman, 42, was shot while driving her car at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Veterans Parkway near Kingdom Drive.
Emergency paramedics treated the woman for her injuries while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter to arrive. She is currently undergoing treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Authorities are talking to witnesses to gather more information on the case. Authorities also believe a suspect in another car shot the woman.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Detective Jamin Humphress at 615-904-3054 and leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.