Rutherford County EMS could lose half their income in 2020 if the City of Murfreesboro starts its own ambulance service.
“That would be devastating to our current ambulance budget,” Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said, adding RCEMS is preparing to draft a very different budget. ”That would leave our county ems making calls in the rural part of the county,” he explained.
Murfreesboro accounts for 60-70% of Rutherford County's emergency calls, meaning RCEMS would lose more than half its income.
“You're going to have to lay off probably 60-70% of the workforce,” Ketron said. “I think there's been some concern between the time the call comes to our ambulance dispatch and when ambulance dispatch contacts Murfreesboro fire and rescue tells them to roll. There could be a minute or so in between.”
The Murfreesboro Post reported the city is discussing purchasing seven ambulances, at just under $5 million.
“It doesn't matter what vehicle you arrive in or what you have embroidered on your shirt,” Ketron said. “If it were my family or my loved one [lying] there bleeding out, I don't care who it is. I want the fastest response time that you can possibly get.”
The county mayor says he's negotiating co-locating the county’s dispatchers, to the cut the time it takes a call to be transferred here to another agency.
Here is the statement from the City of Murfreesboro:
The City and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue is in the assessment phase, gathering information including expenses and revenue.
- At this stage, there is still much to consider with the formation of necessary business relationships.
- The City’s commitment is to provide best EMS service within the City.
- Part of assessment is to more closely coordinate with County and other cities to form a regional EMS network that leverages assets and serves everyone at the highest level.
