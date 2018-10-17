MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - With the landfill overflowing, Verizon is asking people to recycle Thursday. This way, people can get rid of their old electronics for free knowing for sure they won't end up in the landfill.
This is part of Verizon's commitment to protect and preserve the environment by going green. They have a strong zero-landfill objective, meaning the materials will be reused or recycled so that they do not end up in a landfill, and they accept most of your items.
"TVs, computers, laptops, vacuum cleaners. Just about anything you can plug-in with the exception of appliances," said Verizon's John Dorm.
There are, of course, other places to recycle in Murfreesboro but this event has a special bonus.
"It's completely free so there's no charge for anyone to participate."
There's no limit to the number of items you can bring, in fact, they encourage you to bring as many items as you can.
You can come to the Verizon facility in Murfreesboro on Thursday and the workers will unload your electronics for you and recycle them.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.