According to the Darren Gore of Murfreesboro Water Resources, one of the concerns with these town homes popping up left and right is lack of space.
There have already been complaints about too many dump trucks on the narrow roads and now it will be almost impossible to get trash from places like these
"Town homes have physical limitations. Sometimes trucks can’t make the turns. Parking in front of town homes is tricky and some have no driveways or open space. Some town homes even have alleys behind them, you can’t pickup trash there," Gore tells me.
The newest batch of town homes is called Shelton Grove. The massive development is off of Manson Pike by 840. The original plan was for 160 homes, now developers want 213 and possibly some shops and restaurants too. A major problem here would be overcrowding and trash pickup for the town homes which don’t usually qualify for city garbage services.
Gore tells me if there is enough room, the city will try and pick up trash in these town homes. The service will tack five dollars on to your water bill and that price is expected to keep going up.
City council is meeting today to discuss future plans for the town homes and for what else you’ll see being built in the development by 840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.