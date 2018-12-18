With business in the city booming, more and more companies are flying in to Murfreesboro.
The Murfressboro airport was built in 1952 and needs improvements because it's one of the busiest general aviation sites in the state.
“Just about every restaurant and store that comes in and out of Murfreesboro has somebody associated with this airport," Airport manager Chad Gehrke said.
Since Gehrke started managing the airport 20 years ago, Murfreesboro’s population has more than tripled.
With businesses flying in and out every week and MTSU’s growing flight program, the airport has to have more space, but couldn’t afford it.
The company they hired made it fit within their budget. Now the city hopes the $4.5 million terminal attracts more businesses to the area.
“The city is always looking to get that next headquarters to provide jobs. This terminal will hopefully represent Murfreesboro and make a great impression," Gehrke said.
Starting with a large, raised lobby full of windows with high ceilings and lounge seating. The contractor, Smith Design build, also drew in the plans a space for Air methods LifeFlight emergency of Vanderbilt and training centers for The MTSU aerospace program. Gehrke wants the terminal to be open for public use as well.
“We’ll also have some large business space for local businesses in the community to come out and have events, meeting, training," Gehrke said.
The 15,200 square foot terminal will have multiple conference rooms to rent, office space, an outdoor balcony and a kitchen for catering.
Gehrke wants the terminal to make a lasting impact on people when they visit and draw them in.
“The first moment they come into Murfreesboro that’s what they’ll see and it’ll respect Murfreesboro and our community so much better." Gehrke said.
Construction will begin in January and officials hope it will be finished in one year.
