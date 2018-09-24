MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation with 136,000 people.
The city ranked in the Top 20 of Money Magazine's "Best Cities in the U.S." list. The survey ranks cities based on the local economy, housing, public education, diversity and overall growth.
"It's grown and grown," said Shauna Miller with the Rutherford Co. Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of the farm land is being turned into new development which is a good thing, it brings more jobs [and] more people to the area."
With everyone moving to the city, there's a constant battle between preserving historic Murfreesboro and accommodating new growth.
"I think that's definitely a challenge," Miller said. "We just hired a cultural director to ensure that we are focusing on the new but we're not forgetting about the heritage that makes Murfreesboro what it always has been."
The city expects the growth to continue and job opportunities to increase as well.
