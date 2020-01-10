Murfreesboro Investigation
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after shooting at officers who were investigating a car crash and barricading himself inside a home. 

Police say a car crashed near Pitts Lane and Northfield Blvd around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A man then got out of the car and as he ran away, police say he shot a officers. One officer returned fire and no injuries were reported. 

The suspect went into a nearby house on Sloan Street and locked himself inside. According to police, the suspect climbed a fence at an apartment complex to evade officers. 

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by a SWAT team without incident after barricading himself inside the home for over three hours. 

 

 

