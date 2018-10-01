Complaints about homeless tents being set up in Murfreesboro and the trash left behind has grown recently.
In response, Murfreesboro hired a specialized director to help solve the issues. Residents said that may not be enough.
“Don’t just oversee it, do something about it,” said Murfreesboro resident Myra Marchetti.
Marchetti has lived in Murfreesboro for five years. She said the number of homeless people she has seen come to the city is shocking.
“You aren’t talking about 10 or 20 people, we’re talking thousands, and they have to live,” said Marchetti.
There are two shelters in town for homeless and around 45 nonprofits trying to help.
The city said demands for the homeless population are going up and they are looking into building more shelters.
Marchetti said more shelters are necessary because homeless people are everywhere.
“Men, women, families – I’ve seen families in this very parking lot trying to get somewhere and they can’t because they are stranded,” she said. “It just makes me so sad.”
The city’s goal is to create a one-stop human services center that will allow a place for the homeless to stay during the day. They city hopes to move forward with this plan in January.
