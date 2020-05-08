MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - To honor health care workers during National Nurses Week, a Murfreesboro soap maker donated over 700 gift bags to local hospitals and clinics.
Buff City Soap donated the gift bags to the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, Murfreesboro Medical Center, Trustpoint Hospital, TriStar Medical Physicians, TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, MMC Now Walk-In Clinic, Primary Care & Hope Clinic and Hometown Family Medical.
There are two Buff City Soap locations in Murfreesboro and one in Dickson that have been following the public's demand for soap and other products.
To keep up with the trying times during the COVID-19 pandemic, Buff City Soap has since:
- They created a Boredom Box that is created and marketed as a box full of plain white bath bombs, a natural coloring of their choice of 4 colors, and a paint brush for families at home to have a fun, creative activity to help "Beat the Boredom" during quarantine.
- They partnered with a tech company, VOXIE, in order to give us the ability to have 1:1 communication with our customers. Here they were able to stay closely connected with them in order to keep them informed, answer any questions, share promotions, or just say hello!
- Due to COVID they were forced to go curbside in order to keep its customers and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19. In partnership with corporate, they executed some very clever promotions that have been available In-Store, Online, and Curbside. Knowing what a difficult time this posed for in-store retail, corporate was incredibly generous in giving the franchisee 100% credit for Online sales resulting from their customers that were registered in Buff City Soap's locations or in its zip codes!
- They have given thousands of bars of soap to healthcare heroes in local hospitals, doctors offices, and nursing homes. This week being nurses and teacher appreciation week, they did the same again for nurses and teachers locally in the communities we serve.
- Organizations in need of money are partnering with Buff City Soap for fundraisers in order to help fund their organization during these times. The soap makers knows the world needs soap more than ever and is glad to partner with groups in need in order to, not only help them make money, but bring awareness to the amazing plant-based products the company creates each and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.