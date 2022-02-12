MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and others injured early Saturday morning.
According to police, shots were fired outside a hookah bar on Middle Tennessee Blvd. around 2 a.m. A sergeant arrived at the scene to find a man seriously injured and tried to save the man, including issuing him a tourniquet. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.
Officials identified the man as Brandon Anderson, 35, of Murfreesboro.
Police said four others were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. One remains in critical condition at the hospital and the other three have been treated and released.
Homicide detectives have determined the incident began with two men arguing in the parking lot outside the bar, then guns were pulled.
No suspects are in custody. MPD urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department at 615-201-5537.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
