MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center is moving to a bigger building because so many sexual assault survivors are speaking out.
Kara Mischke, community relations manager, said the increase in calls to the center means they need more space.
“We’ve been serving our community for 30 years and have seen a steady increase in victims so we knew we had to think about the future of the organization,” said Mischke.
Mischke said part of the increase could be due to the recent allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“Anytime there’s a spike in the media, we hope that seeing survivors coming forward encourages other survivors to come forward,” said Mischke.
Mischke said it’s imperative to come forward so that the victim can heal.
According to The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, sexual assault occurs every 98 seconds, usually near the victim’s home, and nine out of 10 victims are female.
“It’s quite terrifying because almost anyone knows someone who’s been a victim,” said Mischke. “It really hits you on a personal level.”
In an effort to create a safe and welcoming environment, the new building will have a forensics lab so victims don’t have to go to a hospital to receive care and can speak with specialized sexual assault nurses in the building.
The company is in the midst of moving, but are open to the public from their new location at 1423 Kensington Square. A grand opening ceremony will be held later this fall.
If you are a survivor and would like to talk to someone, call the center at (615) 896-7377 or visit the website.
