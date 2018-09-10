Murfreesboro, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro is seeing an uptick in crime with five deaths since August.
If you compare the homicide rate from this year to last year, the number jumps from four to 10 according to Murfreesboro police. A lot of this could be due to easy access to weapons, especially for juveniles.
“In the last two years we’ve transferred six juveniles to adult court for either first degree murder or attempted first degree murder and to me those are alarming numbers because those are things that we typically didn’t see in the past," said Detective Sargent of Murfreesboro Tommy Massey.
The most recent homicide in Murfreesboro involved Michael Lee Roper, who was just 19 when he was allegedly shot by an 18-year-old.
“It’s heartbreaking to sit in an interview room with a couple of kids that were about to be seniors and have them tell you they shot and killed a kid and their last words to me were that they just wanted to go back and graduate high school,” Massey said.
Massey tells me his most recent burglary case involved 28 stolen guns. He fears that these guns are in the hands of minors who don’t use them properly.
“Like our most recent homicide, guns in the hands of some hot headed people are bad bad combinations," Massey said.
Murfreesboro police tells me they don’t know the answer to stop the rise in violence among juveniles, but they are hoping schools and parents will help them take a stand.
