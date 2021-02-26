MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - With the transition to phase 1B for COVID - school staff members in Murfreesboro are now eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine. This morning, teachers jumped at the opportunity.
“We've been looking forward to vaccinating our teachers and staff since pandemic started -- been months of planning, order supplies,” school nurse Sara Walker told us. An opportunity too good to pass up during a challenging school year.
Here at Salem Elementary School — they’ve scheduled 30 appointments for every 15 minutes — that allows them to vaccinate 120 staff members per hour. Altogether, 800 people will be vaccinated.
“We’ve been planning this for about 2-3 weeks and department of health has helped and they've experienced this... brainstormed with this and came up with perfect plan it’s like clockwork,” Ralph Ringstaff, Interim Superintendent said.
Sia Phillips, the Interim Principal at Salem Elementary Schools says she is hopeful. “Hopefully this will impact the decision to have a more traditional school year and cut out on other quarantines with teachers and staff being vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.