MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City School Board announced Tuesday evening a new Director of Schools.
Trey Duke joined MCS in 2019 to coordinate the opening of Salem Elementary and to serve as Principal before being named the next Director of MCS.
Duke previously served as the Coordinator of Federal Programs and Response to Intervention with Rutherford County Schools.
The School Board began the search in 2020 looking for someone that possess a strong knowledge of early childhood development and educational best practices; have the wisdom to know when change is necessary and the ability to generate such change; work effectively with individuals, staff members, business and diverse community groups; and also serve as a resource and guide for the MCS community.
“The Board is confident that we have secured this leader in Mr. Duke,” says Board Chair Butch Campbell.
Duke holds a M.Ed in Educational Leadership from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and is anticipated to receive his Ed.D in Assessment, Learning, and School Improvement from MTSU this Spring.
In December, after a nationwide search process, five candidates were selected and presented at the Board meeting.
Following COVID-19 restrictions, all five candidates were interviewed by the Board.
“Thank you to the many members of our community who participated in our zoom meetings, watched the interviews and provided valued feedback to our board members,” says Campbell. “Your thoughtful feedback helped the board determine that Mr. Duke’s leadership, experience, and abilities were the right fit for Murfreesboro City Schools.”
“While we continue to mourn the loss of Dr. Linda Gilbert; the Board is optimistic that Mr. Duke can begin a new chapter for Murfreesboro City Schools. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Mr. Duke in the future,” says Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.