MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Amanda Blalock has worked at the Dog Haus since it opened in February. She absolutely loved working here until she and her coworkers stopped getting paid.
"We had a mandatory staff meeting and she (the GM) talked about everything other than the check. So, at the end of the meeting I asked the obvious question, when are we getting paid," Blalock said.
Blalock said no one has been paid since July 24 and they don't know why. Shortly after the meeting, employees were in for an even bigger surprise.
"They went to work and there was a sign on the door saying they're closed. They didn't even call their employees and tell them not to come in," Blalock said.
Blalock called her general manager on Thursday. The GM said she didn't know when employees would get paid, adding she hasn't been paid either.
The company that owns Dog Haus, Bullfrog + Baum, said they don't know why the owner shut the store.
On Facebook, the Dog Haus said it is closed for maintenance.
The general manager told Blalock she did not if Dog Haus will ever reopen.
