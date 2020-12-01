MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Pepper and Peach in Murfreesboro, part of The Peach Cobbler Factory franchise closed on Tuesday. The owner says it came down to financial reasons due to the pandemic. The restaurant was open for two months, since October.
Tuesday at noon, the parking lot at Pepper and Peach sits empty, when it should be bustling. But cars are driving away, the door is padlocked shut, and the sign on the window explains the closure reasons. But employees say the closure wasn’t due to the pandemic.
“The owner of this location has not paid his employees,” says an employee on Monday night. “At least on two occasions he’s paid them partially what they’ve been owed.”
The employees met outside the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon to voice their concerns with signs.
“Nobody got Corona,” says employee Quanice Ferguson. She says she still needs $800. “They just closed down because no one wants to pay us, and I hope they’re watching.”
“People have bills to pay, it’s the first of the month, people have kids,” says employee Destinee Odom.
“Every time that day or time comes, that day gets pushed back further,” says Delvakio Brown, a manager with Pepper and Peach who says the owner has deceived employees and customers for months. “Not only were you lied to, but we were lied to and it’s embarrassing.”
News 4 reached out the owner. He says employees will be paid next Monday and reiterated the closure was due to financial reasons.
