MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Murfreesboro resident and a friend were lucky to get out of a home that caught fire early Saturday morning.
At first, they did not realize part of the home was on fire.
"They heard the smoke alarm going off and thought it was part of a movie they were watching, " said Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Dept. Battalion Chief Mark McCluskey. "They muted the television and kept hearing the alarm, so they investigated and quickly got outside to call 9-1-1."
The attached garage of the home on Janell Trail was fully involved in a fire that was quickly spreading into the house.
MFRD crews responded to the home just before 6 a.m. and were able to put out the fire quickly, but McCluskey said the house received significant smoke damage and the garage will likely be a total loss.
The residents were able to get one of their dogs safely out of the home with them. Their other dog took off out the back door, but the owners located it later unharmed.
While officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, the Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to conduct a routine investigation.
