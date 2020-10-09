MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - For everyone involved, the TOPSoccer program is the highlight of their week - filled with soccer, friends and the freedom to just run wild.
"It’s a program for our special needs children in a way in which the children have a hands on, one-on-one role in learning the skills of soccer, in which we allow friends and buddies that follow the children along," said TOPSoccer Program director Michael Smith.
The TOPSoccer program lasts an hour and a half every week. Spanning eight weeks in the fall, it is absolutely free for everyone involved and it's the kids soccer version of Friday Night Lights.
"It’s just a great opportunity to come out and let kids have fun. Everybody goes at on their pace - some will do soccer activities, some will just run around for an hour and that’s fine. Everybody does their own thing and the coaches are patient it’s a great time."
Not only for the athletes, but even for their buddies, who come each week to guide them at practice.
"I really enjoy it, it's literally the highlight of my week," one program buddy said. "To be out here is such a joy because they just bring so much light. They always have positivity."
"I appreciate all the things they do - teaching them techniques but being very patient and understanding with them."
"They are so carefree, they don't care what people thinl, they just kind of go for it. They're so happy and always bring positive vibes and energy."
And that energy, can be felt throughout the night, from the parents to the players.
"It's fun and I enjoy it. You go to different stations every 15 minutes."
"It’s been real rewarding, it puts a smile on all our faces."
