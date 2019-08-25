Powerball Jackpot
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Powerball player in Murfreesboro won $100,000 last night. The winner's identify has not been released.

Lottery officials say the pager matched four white ball numbers as well as the red powerball. because the person added the "Power Play," the $50,000 prize was doubled.

The winning ticket was sold at Lopez One Stop Market on Veterans Pkwy in Murfreesboro.

Mt. Juliet also had some luck last night, with an unidentified person winning $20,000 by playing Lotto America. That ticket was purchased at Suggs Creek Market on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Mt. Juliet.

