MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police seized drugs, loaded guns, and nearly three-quarters of a million dollars during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday.
Murfreesboro Police Department Directed Patrol Unit officers arrested 31-year-old Samantha Ortega and 58-year-old James Miller, both of Missouri. Their arrests come after Miller failed to stop his UHaul at a stop sign.
Police said the K9 alerted officers "after smelling the odor of narcotics." The officers searched the UHaul.
Police charged Miller and Ortega with manufacturing, distributing, selling, and possessing Schedule I and II drugs as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also charged Miller with possession of firearms in the commission of a dangerous felony. Special Investigation Division detectives continue to investigate the case.
Police booked Miller on a $250,000 bond and Ortega on a $200,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Authorities have set a hearing for May 16 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.
