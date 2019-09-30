Murfreesboro Cell Phone Theft - 9-30-19
Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department are looking for a woman accused of stealing a cell phone that was left on a counter by another customer at the Family Dollar store on Lascassas Pike.

Investigators say the incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 12. The woman had two young children with her at the time and left in a silver 2000's model Cadillac CTS.

If you know who the woman is or where she may be located, call Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5612.

