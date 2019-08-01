MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for two men wanted for a murder on Eagle Street that happened in June.
According to police, a warrant has been obtained for 29-year-old Delarrious Crawford, who is wanted for the shooting death of 25-year-old Daicori Sanders on June 21. Crawford is considered armed and dangerous.
Earlier in the investigation, Quandre Knowles, 22, was named as a suspect in the murder. He is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Fountain at 629-201-5525 anytime or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A $1,000 award is being offered for information leading to their arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.