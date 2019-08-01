Delarrious Crawford and Quandre Knowles
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for two men wanted for a murder on Eagle Street that happened in June.

According to police, a warrant has been obtained for 29-year-old Delarrious Crawford, who is wanted for the shooting death of 25-year-old Daicori Sanders on June 21. Crawford is considered armed and dangerous. 

Earlier in the investigation, Quandre Knowles, 22, was named as a suspect in the murder. He is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Fountain at 629-201-5525 anytime or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A $1,000 award is being offered for information leading to their arrests. 

