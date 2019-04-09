MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a teen they say is wanted for reckless homicide with a firearm.
Deonate Maurice Wade, 18, has been arrested in the past for drug and firearm offenses.
If you have any information, contact Detective Doug Arrington at (629) 201-4339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.