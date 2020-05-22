MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a person who is accused of stealing packages that were left outside a Murfreesboro apartment.
Police have obtained surveillance video of a person taking packages from outside a Murfreesboro apartment.
The person in the video has a distinct tattoo that police are hoping will help identify them and are encouraging anyone who may be able to identify this person to call (629) 201-5506.
