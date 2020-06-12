Marty Dale Harris.jpg
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police say 51-year-old Marty Dale Harris was last seen walking away from a group home in Murfreesboro around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, June 11. 

He was last seen wearing a navy or gray t-shirt, white shorts and black shoes. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He has no known tattoos, scars or marks. 

Harris also takes diabetic and psychiatric medication. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Christopher Pate at 629-201-5616.

