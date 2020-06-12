MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Police say 51-year-old Marty Dale Harris was last seen walking away from a group home in Murfreesboro around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
He was last seen wearing a navy or gray t-shirt, white shorts and black shoes. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He has no known tattoos, scars or marks.
Harris also takes diabetic and psychiatric medication.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Christopher Pate at 629-201-5616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.