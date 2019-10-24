MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing man who is a known drug user and suffers from alcoholism.
Police say 50-year-old David Carlton Sturgis was reported missing Thursday. His family has not seen him since Sunday.
Sturgis is known to hangout with a woman who lives in the N. Spring Street area of Murfreesboro.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.