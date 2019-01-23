MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police detectives are working to locate a 67-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.
Jean Ann Munz, 67, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tank top, a black headband and carrying a pink purse. Munz was last seen at the Ramada Inn on South Church Street in Murfreesboro on Wednesday. She may be driving a 2016 Dodge Journey, silver in color, with Wisconsin license plate # 729-XRZ.
Munz is described as bipolar and was experiencing delusional thoughts at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Munz, you're asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.
