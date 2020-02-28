MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing man who they believe is endangered.
Police say 30-year-old Patrick Dylan Clark was last heard from Friday when he made threats of harming himself. It is believed he may still be in the Murfreesboro area and could possibly be staying at a local hotel. Clark is 5-feet, 8-inches tall.
Anyone who sees Clark should call Detective Chris Pate at 629-201-5616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.