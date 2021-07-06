MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 18 year old who is wanted in a carjacking on Friday.
Police say Gavin Hitchings was involved in an altercation with a person on Friday and then stole that person's car.
MISSING/WANTED PERSON 18-year-old Gavin Hitchings was involved in an altercation with a resident and then stole the person's car on 7/2/21. He later crashed the car while fleeing from police and then attempted to carjack another vehicle. Hitchings was reported missing by his mom. pic.twitter.com/vvHBdRRAAQ— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 6, 2021
Police say Hitchings later crashed the car while fleeing from police and attempted to carjack another vehicle.
Hitchings has seven active warrants, including felony theft, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment and carjacking.
On Saturday Hitchings mother reported him as missing.
Police say he has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing juvenile.
If you know of Gavin's whereabouts or see him, police encourage you to call Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email a tip to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
