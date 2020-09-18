MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing a 2020 Volvo EC380EL excavator.
Police say the excavator was vandalized at a construction site on Interstate 24 at Exit 80 sometime between September 4 through 7. The vandals put dirt in the fluid reservoirs and broke the cab's glass.
They also took the GPS unit, computer and internal controls from inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.
