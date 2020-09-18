MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing a 2020 Volvo EC380EL excavator.

Police say the excavator was vandalized at a construction site on Interstate 24 at Exit 80 sometime between September 4 through 7. The vandals put dirt in the fluid reservoirs and broke the cab's glass.

They also took the GPS unit, computer and internal controls from inside. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.