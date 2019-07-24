MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public's health in identifying a shoplifter. 

Police say on Friday, July 12 a man walked into the Dollar General in the 4100 block of Manson Pike. The man then filled a laundry basket with merchandise and left the store without paying. 

Police say the shoplifter is bald with a noticeable sleeve tattoo. Store employees say the man left in a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wilkerson at 615-629-5612 or Crimestoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867). 

