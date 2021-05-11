Murfreesboro Police searching for car thieves

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police need your help locating a number of suspects wanted for stealing a 2014 Ford Fusion from a Manson Pike apartment complex on April 27.
The car theft was reported to police back in April from the Springfield Apartments.
Detectives are in search of the individuals who stole a vehicle from Springfield Apts on Manson PK on April 27, 2021. The vehicle owner reported her 2014 Ford Fusion was taken with her wallet containing a DL, debit, and social security cards. Email: crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov. pic.twitter.com/cpCPQCVNxc— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 10, 2021
In a tweet sent Monday, police included surveillance video showing two of the suspects.
The owner of the vehicle says her wallet, driver's license, debit and social security cards were all in the car when it was stolen.
If you have any information leading to the arrest of these suspects, police are asking you to email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
