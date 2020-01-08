Armed Robbery Suspect Murfreesboro - 12-8-19
Murfreesboro Police

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who entered the Mapco on the 1200 block of South Church Street on December 8 and tried to rob a woman inside the store.

According to investigators, the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and has tattoos on his neck. He fled the scene in a black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Challenger, which was driven by a white female.

If you have any information on the identity or the location of the suspect, you're asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.