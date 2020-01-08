MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who entered the Mapco on the 1200 block of South Church Street on December 8 and tried to rob a woman inside the store.
According to investigators, the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and has tattoos on his neck. He fled the scene in a black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Challenger, which was driven by a white female.
If you have any information on the identity or the location of the suspect, you're asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514.
