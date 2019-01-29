MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man wanted for his role in two recent burglaries to homes in the city.
Investigators said 31-year-old Quinton Dewey Pittman is facing charges of aggravated burglary and other related offenses. He's described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 218 pounds.
If you have any information, call Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311 or CrimeStoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).
